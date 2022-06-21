Virginia Election Results: Beyer wins, Luria to face Kiggans for House seat

Polls have closed in Virginia and the results are in.

Incumbent congressman Don Beyer has been declared the winner for the Democratic nomination in District 8, turning away the challenger Victoria Virasingh.

Beyer, who was the only Democratic incumbent to face a primary challenger, said in a statement that he was humbled to have earned the voters’ trust and thanked Virasingh for her "spirited challenge."

Democratic Congresswoman Elaine Luria will be challenged by Jen Kiggans, who won in a crowded race in the Virginia Beach district.

Terry Namkung won the Republican nomination for Virginia's 3rd congressional district.

He will challenge incumbent Democrat Bobby Scott in November.

In the deep red Shenandoah Valley-based District 6, Ben Cline defeated Merritt Hale for the Republican nomination, and over in District 7, Yesli Vega won her race by a slim margin.

Several of Virginia’s other crowded GOP nomination contests were settled earlier during party-run processes.

The Associated Press has contributed to this story.

Live Election Results