Washington, DC's 2022 primary election will take place on Tuesday, June 21st and it's an opportunity for voters in the district to choose who they want to be on the ballot in November for mayor, congressional delegate, attorney general and several council seats.

When can I vote in the DC Primary Election?

Registered voters should have received ballots already by mail and early voting has concluded. Ballot drop boxes are available until 8:00 PM on 6/21. There are 55 ballot drop-boxes spread out across all 8 wards.

If you have already voted by mail or used a drop-box, you can track the status of your DC ballot here. Mail-in / absentee ballots must be postmarked by June 21st and received by the Board of Elections no later than June 28th.

Voting centers are open on primary day from 7:00 AM - 8:00 PM. The district has made available a convenient map for places to vote and ballot-drop box locations.

You can also view a list of the 90 in-person voting locations across all 8 wards. It is expected that real-time wait times at vote centers will be made available at dcboe.org.

If you haven't registered to vote by this point you can do so on primary day at any voting center. You can also register online so that you are set for the general election in November.

Who's on the ballot in the DC Primary Election?

Mayor

There are four mayoral candidates vying for the Democratic slot including incumbent Muriel Bowser. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, and Councilmembers Trayon White and Robert White Jr. squared off over a range of issues during FOX 5's Democratic Mayoral Debate hosted with the Georgetown University Institute of Politics on June 1st.

Stacia R. Hall is running unopposed for the Republican slot in the general election face-off on November 8, 2022.

Democrat:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

James Butler

Trayon White

Robert White Jr.

Republican:

Stacia R. Hall

Attorney General

Democrat:

Brian Schwalb

Ryan Jones

Bruce Spiva

Republican:

None Running

Delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives

Democrat:

Wendy Hamilton

Eleanor Holmes Norton

Kelly Williams

Republican

Nelson Rimensnyder

DC Council Chair

Democrat

Erin Palmer

Phil Mendelson

Republican

Nate Derenge

At-Large Member of the Council

Democrat:

Lisa Gore

Nate Fleming

Anita Bonds

Dexter Williams

Republican:

Giuseppe Niosi

Shadow Representative

Democrat:

Linda L. Gray

Oye Owolewa

Additional Candidates for Office & Sample Ballots

There are a number of additional candidates for offices across the district not listed above. These can be found below in the form of sample ballots.

Democratic Party

Republican Party

DC Statehood Green Party

Libertarian Party

You can also find a complete list of candidates in the document below.