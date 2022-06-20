DC Primary Election 2022: What you need to know
WASHINGTON - Washington, DC's 2022 primary election will take place on Tuesday, June 21st and it's an opportunity for voters in the district to choose who they want to be on the ballot in November for mayor, congressional delegate, attorney general and several council seats.
When can I vote in the DC Primary Election?
Registered voters should have received ballots already by mail and early voting has concluded. Ballot drop boxes are available until 8:00 PM on 6/21. There are 55 ballot drop-boxes spread out across all 8 wards.
If you have already voted by mail or used a drop-box, you can track the status of your DC ballot here. Mail-in / absentee ballots must be postmarked by June 21st and received by the Board of Elections no later than June 28th.
Voting centers are open on primary day from 7:00 AM - 8:00 PM. The district has made available a convenient map for places to vote and ballot-drop box locations.
You can also view a list of the 90 in-person voting locations across all 8 wards. It is expected that real-time wait times at vote centers will be made available at dcboe.org.
If you haven't registered to vote by this point you can do so on primary day at any voting center. You can also register online so that you are set for the general election in November.
Who's on the ballot in the DC Primary Election?
Mayor
There are four mayoral candidates vying for the Democratic slot including incumbent Muriel Bowser. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, and Councilmembers Trayon White and Robert White Jr. squared off over a range of issues during FOX 5's Democratic Mayoral Debate hosted with the Georgetown University Institute of Politics on June 1st.
Stacia R. Hall is running unopposed for the Republican slot in the general election face-off on November 8, 2022.
Democrat:
Mayor Muriel Bowser
James Butler
Trayon White
Robert White Jr.
Republican:
Stacia R. Hall
Attorney General
Democrat:
Brian Schwalb
Ryan Jones
Bruce Spiva
Republican:
None Running
Delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives
Democrat:
Wendy Hamilton
Eleanor Holmes Norton
Kelly Williams
Republican
Nelson Rimensnyder
DC Council Chair
Democrat
Erin Palmer
Phil Mendelson
Republican
Nate Derenge
At-Large Member of the Council
Democrat:
Lisa Gore
Nate Fleming
Anita Bonds
Dexter Williams
Republican:
Giuseppe Niosi
Shadow Representative
Democrat:
Linda L. Gray
Oye Owolewa
Additional Candidates for Office & Sample Ballots
There are a number of additional candidates for offices across the district not listed above. These can be found below in the form of sample ballots.
Democratic Party
Republican Party
DC Statehood Green Party
Libertarian Party
You can also find a complete list of candidates in the document below.