DC educator who helped students publish books wins Teacher of the Year award

Jazzmyne Townsend, a dedicated D.C. teacher, received a surprise honor this week when Mayor Muriel Bowser presented her with the 2025 D.C. Teacher of the Year award.

Townsend, who teaches at Stanton Elementary School, joined "The DMV Zone" on Friday alongside D.C. Public Schools Chancellor Lewis Ferebee to discuss the achievement.

"This is a monumental moment for me and my students," Townsend said. "I share this recognition with the countless number of students I’ve served over the last 16 years throughout my career in education."

Reflecting on her journey, Townsend recounted a conversation she had with her current principal, who was once her instructional coach. "I said, ‘You know, I would really love to eventually be recognized for the work that I do with students.’ And this was years ago. I’m glad I put it out in the universe and manifested it," she said.

Not only was Townsend named D.C.’s Teacher of the Year, but she is also in the running for the National Teacher of the Year award.

Chancellor Ferebee, who has been with D.C. Public Schools for nearly six years, praised Townsend and the dedication of teachers across the district.

"I’m so excited for Miss Townsend. Hands down, she has the best teachers in the nation. The excitement in the room when she was announced was heartwarming. It was great to see students, staff, and everyone celebrating her," Ferebee said.

When asked what makes Townsend exceptional, Ferebee highlighted her leadership both inside and outside the classroom.

"She’s done phenomenal work with young ladies in Ward 8. She leads a support group, helps students publish books, and goes above and beyond," he said.

Townsend elaborated on her students’ accomplishments.

"When I published my book, "Hattie Leads the Way," I was a kindergarten teacher. Once I shared that excitement with my students, they were eager to engage in the writing process. My students successfully published two books," she said.

The D.C. Teacher of the Year award, administered by the Office of the State Superintendent of Education, includes a $7,500 prize. It is awarded annually to a public or charter school teacher who demonstrates expertise in accelerated student growth, leadership beyond the classroom, and a commitment to advancing the teaching profession.

Townsend’s teaching journey began 16 years ago, and she currently serves as an instructional coach at Stanton Elementary. Before that, she taught for 10 years at Randle Highlands Elementary and worked for four years at Friendship Public Charter School.

"I support teachers in grades kindergarten through five with English Language Arts instruction," Townsend said. "It’s been an incredible journey, and this recognition is for all of us."