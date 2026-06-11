President Donald Trump’s planned UFC event on the White House South Lawn, part of the celebration marking America’s 250th anniversary, is set for this weekend, with seven mixed martial arts matches scheduled for Sunday.

On Thursday, cameras were allowed inside for a tour of the setup, offering an early look at the Octagon and preparations underway.

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Image 1 of 9 ▼ UFC White House Octagon tour offers first look at setup