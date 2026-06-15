Some street closures and parking restrictions tied to the UFC Freedom 250 event on the White House South Lawn remain in effect Monday, even though the fights have ended.

UFC Freedom 250 street closures, parking restrictions continue Monday

UFC Freedom 250 Monday, June 15 Traffic Alerts

From Thursday, June 11, 2026, at 6:00 a.m., through Monday, June 15, 2026, at 6:30 p.m., the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking:

17th Street from New York Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

15th Street from Upper Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from 18th Street to 14th Street, NW

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From Thursday, June 11, 2026, at 10:00 p.m., through Monday, June 15, 2026, at 6:30 p.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

17th Street from New York Avenue to Independence Avenue, SW

15th Street from Upper Pennsylvania Avenue to Independence Avenue, SW

Constitution Avenue from 18th Street to 14th Street, NW

C Street from 18th Street to 17th Street, NW (deliveries permitted)

D Street from 18th Street to 17th Street, NW (deliveries permitted)

E Street from 18th Street to 17th Street, NW (deliveries permitted)

Upper Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW (hotel traffic permitted from 14th Street)

E Street/Lower Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW

Madison Drive from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW

For free, real-time updates on UFC Freedom 250 events, text DC250 to 888-777

Full list of UFC Freedom 250 Traffic Advisories online.