The FOX 5 crew kept the summer fun going with its latest Zip Trip stop in Haymarket, a charming town about 30 miles outside Washington, D.C. in Prince William County.

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FOX 5’s Tucker, Mikea and Jacqueline visited the community, known for its eclectic shops, restaurants and museums that highlight local history, dining and entertainment.

More information about Haymarket is available online at VisitPWC.com.

Image 1 of 11 ▼ FOX 5 Zip Trip stops in Haymarket