FOX 5 kicked off its first Zip Trip of the year Friday, starting the summer tradition in Gaithersburg!

Marissa, Tucker and Annie Mae are on location as the team checks out the city’s neighborhoods, businesses and community spirit.

Gaithersburg is known for its close‑knit feel and global roots, with residents supporting local farmers, artisans and artists while also embracing visitors.

MAY 22 in Gaithersburg: 231 Rio Blvd, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

The city’s diversity is reflected in its wide range of global cuisine, where farm‑fresh produce meets international flavors at markets and restaurants across town.

Families and visitors can enjoy outdoor summer concerts, kid‑friendly performances and cultural presentations that showcase the community’s creative energy.

Learn more about Gaithersburg online!

RELATED: 2026 FOX 5 DC Zip Trip destinations are here! Check the full list

Image 1 of 14 ▼ FOX 5 Zip Trip kicks off 2026 season in Gaithersburg