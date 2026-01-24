Winter storm warning: When, how much snow is expected for DC, Virginia, Maryland

The Brief A major winter storm is approaching the Mid-Atlantic, with snow, sleet and freezing rain expected through the weekend. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect across Virginia, Washington, D.C. and much of Maryland. Travel is expected to become very difficult or nearly impossible, especially by tonight and Sunday.



A powerful winter storm is impacting the Mid-Atlantic this weekend, bringing heavy snow, sleet, freezing rain and dangerous cold to parts of Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Maryland as winter storm warnings take effect.

Widespread snow and sleet accumulations between 7 and 14 inches are expected across the region, with the highest totals in the far northern and western suburbs of Washington, D.C., and Baltimore.

The snow is expected to begin Saturday night, continuing through Sunday afternoon, when snow will mix with sleet and freezing rain, which will cover the entire region by late Sunday afternoon.

Virginia

Much of Virginia is under a Winter Storm Watch, with snow expected to overspread the region Saturday night and become heavy at times. A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect at 10 p.m. Saturday for most of the area.

FIND THE LATEST DC WINTER STORM FORECAST HERE

Forecasters say parts of northern, central and western Virginia could see significant snow and sleet accumulations, with mixing expected on Sunday. In some areas, ice buildup is also possible, increasing the risk of downed trees and power outages.

Officials warn that road conditions are expected to worsen quickly, especially overnight and into Sunday, and travel could become nearly impossible in some locations.

Washington, D.C.

The District of Columbia is under a Winter Storm Watch as the storm moves in late tonight. A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect at 10 p.m. Saturday for most of the area.

Snow is expected to begin Saturday night, with periods of heavy precipitation possible. Forecasters say snow may mix with sleet or freezing rain on Sunday, which could further complicate travel and increase the risk of icy roads.

Residents are urged to limit travel as conditions deteriorate, especially ahead of the Monday morning commute.

Stay connected with FOX LOCAL. For 24/7 winter storm coverage— Download Now .

Maryland

Large portions of Maryland, including central, northern and western areas, will also be under Winter Storm Warnings on Saturday.

Forecasters say the heaviest snow and sleet is expected north and west of the I-95 corridor, while areas farther south and east could see more mixing and ice. Ice accumulations could lead to power outages and hazardous driving conditions.

Emergency officials caution that some areas may experience prolonged impacts, with road conditions slow to improve as colder air settles in behind the storm.

When will the snow fall?

Timeline:

The storm is expected to continue to develop through tonight and last into early Monday, with dangerous cold lasting well into next week.

Here's the latest snowfall timeline for the DC area:

8 p.m. Saturday to midnight : First flakes will begin to fall.

5:30 a.m. Sunday: Everyone will start to see some snow.

8 a.m. Sunday: The heaviest snowfall is expected.

12:30 p.m. Sunday: Snow will mix with sleet and freezing rain.

4 p.m. Sunday: The entire DC area will see just sleet and freezing rain.

8 p.m. Sunday to midnight: The storm will move out of the area.

What you can do:

Residents across the region are urged to stay informed, avoid unnecessary travel, and prepare for possible power outages and extended disruptions.

Stay ahead of the snow with FOX 5’s expert meteorologists, streaming LIVE on FOX LOCAL. We’re streaming nonstop coverage with the newest forecasts, snow potential, and preparation tips—before the storm and all weekend long. Download FOX LOCAL for 24/7 weather coverage on your smart TV and mobile devices