LIVE | Winter storm hits DC, MD, VA: Track snow, ice, sleet updates

The Brief A major winter storm is hitting Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Winter storm warnings remain in effect as hazardous travel conditions develop. Bitter cold behind the storm is expected to prolong impacts into the coming days.



A powerful winter storm is hitting the Mid-Atlantic this Sunday, bringing heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain to Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia as dangerous conditions spread across the region.

The National Weather Service says sleet and freezing rain are most likely along and south of I-66/US-50 and I-95 south/east, with temperatures remaining below freezing throughout all next week, with dangerously low wind chills possible overnight.

Snow and ice are already creating hazardous travel across the region, with conditions expected to worsen — follow this live blog for the latest updates on snowfall, road conditions, power outages and weather alerts as the storm unfolds into Monday.

8:30 a.m. - Sleet falling in D.C. area

Sleet has begun to fall in D.C. and surrounding areas.

The planned snowball fight on the National Mall at 9 a.m. has been canceled due to the sleet conditions.

8:15 a.m. — Flight cancellations

Nearly 830 flights have been canceled at Reagan National Airport.

8 a.m. — Snow totals so far for D.C.

Snow is starting to fall at more than an inch per hour in the DC area.

According to FOX 5 Chief Meteorologist Tucker Barnes, parts of Virginia, Maryland and Wsst Virginia are seeing 3.5" to 6" of snow so far.

7 a.m. — Snow starts to mix with sleet

Wintry precipitation continues to fall across the DC area. Some sleet pellets have started to mix with the snow.

6 a.m. — Metro Bus delays

Over 100 Metro Bus routes have been temporarily suspended or put on snow detours.

6 a.m. — Vehicle crashes

As of 6 a.m. Sunday, Virginia State Police had responded to 177 crashes, 14 of which had injuries.

11 p.m. — Snow moves closer to DC

Snow reached the I-66 corridor

6 p.m. — Snowfall begins in Virginia

Snow flurries reached the ground across parts of Virginia.

