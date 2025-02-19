Winter storm brings snow, freezing temperatures to Virginia, Maryland

The Brief A winter storm is bringing snow to southeastern Virginia, including Norfolk, Hampton Roads, and Virginia Beach. The D.C. metro area will see light snow Thursday morning, impacting the morning commute with possible slick roads and minor accumulations. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Fredericksburg and southern Maryland.



A strong winter storm moved through the Mid-Atlantic on Wednesday, bringing rare snowfall to southeastern Virginia and parts of Maryland while creating hazardous travel conditions ahead of another round of snow expected Thursday morning.

Rare Snowstorm Hits Virginia Beach and Norfolk

FOX 5 meteorologist Caitlin Roth says the storm is one of the biggest snow events for the Norfolk, Hampton Roads, and Virginia Beach areas in more than a decade. Snowfall was reported along the Chesapeake Bay and into Ocean City, Maryland, with flurries reaching just outside Washington, D.C.

Temperatures plummeted to the low 20s across the region, nearly 25 degrees below the seasonal average. Cloud cover remained thick, and roads quickly became slick as snow accumulated in spots south of the nation’s capital.

Second round of snowfall expected Thursday

A second round of snowfall is expected Thursday morning, with light accumulations forecasted across the D.C. metro area, including Northern Maryland and parts of Virginia. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the region, warning that snow during the morning commute could lead to hazardous road conditions.

Light snowfall is projected between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., with up to an inch possible in areas west of D.C., including Dulles, Manassas, Culpeper, and Fredericksburg.

Authorities urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel and allow road crews time to clear and treat major routes.

Road crews working to clear snow

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reported ongoing plowing efforts in Spotsylvania, Caroline County, and portions of Interstate 95, where roads remained covered in snow and slush. The Fredericksburg area and the Northern Neck were expected to receive heavier snowfall through Wednesday night.

A VDOT spokesperson said crews would continue working around the clock to keep roads passable: "We encourage everyone to stay off the roads if they don’t have to travel. An inch of snow may not sound like much, but it can quickly create dangerous driving conditions."

The NWS also issued a Gale Warning for Thursday afternoon through Friday morning, with strong winds expected to impact coastal areas.

By Friday, temperatures are expected to rise, bringing sunshine and milder conditions into the weekend.

Officials continue to monitor the storm system, reminding residents to stay informed and exercise caution on the roads.