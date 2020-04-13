Wind Advisory issued for much of DC region until Monday evening

article

Severe weather that moved across the area Monday placed much of the D.C. region under a Tornado Watch and briefly triggered a Tornado Warning for parts of the area. Now, a Wind Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m.

FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes and Mike Thomas say several other areas were placed under a Tornado Warning briefly Monday afternoon as the severe weather system moved across the region. There were reports of potential tornadoes in the areas of Howard County and Prince William County. No confirmed tornadoes have been reported at this time.

Strong storms and gusty winds slowly moved through the D.C. region Monday morning bringing heavy rain and flooding concers.

The "severe weather window" will continue to remain a threat with potential for heavy rain, severe storms and gusty winds. Wind gusts could reach anywhere between 40 and 60 mph this evening.

Because of the gusty winds we could see areas of wind rotation this afternoon which could lead to the potential for additional isolated tornado threats.

We can expect weather to clear into the evening hours. Highs on Monday will be near 79 degrees.

