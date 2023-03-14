Wind Advisory in place across DC region; gusts could reach 55 mph

Hold onto your hat! A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the D.C. region Tuesday into Wednesday as we get the back end of a storm that's bringing heavy snow to parts up north.

The Wind Advisory will be in place from 2 p.m. Tuesday until 2 a.m. Wednesday for the District, much of Maryland and parts of Virginia. FOX 5's Tucker Barnes says wind gusts of 40 mph - and possibly as high as 55 mph – can be expected.

The high winds are part of a nor'easter that's blasting the Northeast with heavy snow, rain, and coastal flooding.

Widespread snow is expected across central and upstate New York and most of New England Tuesday. Over 100,000 power outages have been reported as the storm intensifies making travel across those areas very dangerous.

No snow is excepted in our area - aside for some scattered snowflakes that were spotted Tuesday morning. The gusty winds will likely peak later Tuesday afternoon and evening, and will continue into Wednesday.

Highs near 46 degrees are expected Tuesday with warmer temperatures in the 50s and 60s later in the week.