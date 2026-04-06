What day will it feel most like spring in the DC area?

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The Brief The feeling of spring doesn't always arrive when the season starts. A new study analyzed the "springiest" day for each state. Virginia's was on April 5, while Maryland's will be on April 20.



Spring may have begun last month, but winter weather continues to pop up in forecasts across the country.

So, when does spring truly arrive? It depends on where you live!

What we know:

A recent study identified the "springiest" day of the year for each state based on the last spring freeze for each region, along with when greenery starts to peak.

In Virginia, it felt the most like spring on Easter Sunday, April 5, as temperatures rose to average highs in the 60s and 70s.

Meanwhile, Maryland won't get that spring feeling until April 20, with temperatures dipping into the high 40s, then rising to the low 70s this week.

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The "springiest" day ranges from as early as February 8 in southern Texas, to as late as May 31 in Wyoming.

In other northeastern states, Pennsylvania will feel the most like spring first on April 19, followed by Delaware on April 21, New Jersey on May 5 and New York on May 7.

What you can do:

Knowing when spring truly arrives across the country can help you plan when and where to travel throughout the season.

According to the study, "early spring trips in March tend to favor the South and Gulf states. By April, comfortable conditions shift toward the Midwest and East Coast. And by late April or early May, some of the most pleasant spring weather occurs in the northern states and those at higher elevations."