Waves of rain, thunderstorms Friday; weekend showers likely

Finally, a break in our run of the 90s provided by rain and storms that will continue off and on through the day and night.

After logging a record 28 days at or above 90 degrees in D.C. this July, it will be dramatically cooler in comparison Friday. Temperatures will range from the mid-70s to the low 80s.

We will dodge showers and storms all day and through late tonight.

As the weekend approaches, we expect temperatures to warm back into the mid to upper 80s with additional showers and storms. The mid-90s look to take a break through at least the first week of August.

We continue to monitor newly formed Hurricane Isaias as it approaches the Bahamas and Florida’s east coast over the weekend. On its current track, we will likely see some tropical rain here in the Monday-Tuesday time frame as it moves northeast off the mid-Atlantic coast.

Stay updated as this track may change!

