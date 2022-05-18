Warm Wednesday could make way for record-breaking heat by the weekend

After nice weather for most of the week, record-breaking heat is possible by the weekend.

Wednesday will see temperatures in the 70s and humidity will be low. However, clouds will steadily rise into the evening, and after sunset, there could be some rain showers around.

Some showers are possible early Thursday with clouds to start, but they should quickly clear to make way for sunshine. Temperatures will get a boost, and we could easily see numbers in the middle 80s by the afternoon. Fair warning: Humidity will be back.

Friday could be the first 90-degree day of the year! But it's Saturday that could break records. The record is 95° and has stood since 1934.

With that much heat and humidity, you can't rule out the risks for pop-up storms, especially in the mountain areas to the west, but shouldn't be anything too widespread.

On Sunday, there is a severe weather risk. Temperatures could once again approach 90° with high humidity as a cold front slices through the region in the afternoon. Gusty winds and large hail would be possible with these storms.

