Warm Tuesday with plenty of sunshine; showers, storms possible Wednesday

No showers or clouds to greet you Tuesday morning as a ridge of high pressure sets us up for a day of abundant sunshine! FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart says to get ready for the day that will be the "pick of the week" as temperatures rise to the mid-70s. What a treat!

Tuesday will be a great day to get outside and really enjoy. It's one that's suitable for any outdoor activity. Winds will move in from the south to the southwest ushering in the warmer air. Take advantage of it as changes are just around the corner.

Gwen says a very strong cold front heads our way from the west on Tuesday night and by Wednesday will bring with it a chance of rain and possibly a rumble of thunder. The timing of the front will determine if we have enough instability for any severe storms or not. If the front moves through at a fast pace instability will be limited for strong storms to fire up and chances will be low.

On the backside of the cold front, a cold air mass arrives with chilly blustery winds west to northwest 25-40 mph are possible. Temperatures will drop abruptly from the mid-70s Wednesday to the mid-50s on Thursday. The cold air will also produce some mountain snow showers and or snow over the higher elevations some of which could make their way east towards our far western zones.

A good indication to never take April and spring for granted.

