Suspected road rage incident leads to stabbing in Prince George's County: police

The Brief Three people were reportedly involved in a stabbing incident in Prince George's County. One person was taken to the hospital with stab wounds and is in critical condition. The other two people sustained non-life-threatening injuries.



Police say one person is in the hospital fighting for their life after being stabbed in a suspected road rage incident in Prince George's County.

What we know:

The stabbing reportedly happened just before 3 p.m. on 75th Avenue in Cabin John, just outside of a distribution center.

While police have not confirmed that this was indeed a road rage incident, a witness at the distribution center told FOX 5 that someone was upset about how a company truck was driving.

The witness says a fight broke out, and it quickly escalated to a stabbing.

Two people were hurt, and the third person involved was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

What they're saying:

"It could have been road rage, it could have been something else. But yeah, just a lot of people pointing the finger and then a fight broke out, then people started getting back in their cars and going away," witness Cabe Prieskorn said.



"It's just really shocking, especially over at Keany. They seem to have a great group of employees over there," local business owner Sheri Cane told FOX 5. "It's always been pretty nice and calm. This is the first time anything like this has happened."

The identities of the individuals involved have not been released but it's believed the individual hospitalized was a Keany employee.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.