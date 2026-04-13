Armed robbery suspects caught on camera in DC

The Brief D.C. police are searching for multiple suspects involved in an armed robbery on New Jersey Avenue NW on April 8. One suspect displayed a handgun before the group stole the victim’s belongings and fled; the incident was captured on surveillance video. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.



Police are asking for the public’s help to identify suspects involved in an armed robbery in Northwest D.C.

What we know:

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred on April 8, 2026, at approximately 9:55 p.m. in the 900 block of New Jersey Avenue, Northwest.

According to police, multiple suspects approached the victim. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property.

The suspects then took the victim’s belongings and fled the scene.

The suspects were captured on nearby surveillance cameras.

What you can do:

Detectives are working to identify the suspects and are asking for the community’s assistance.

Anyone who can identify the individuals or has information about the incident is urged to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.