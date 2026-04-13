Man found shot to death in crashed car in Prince George's County, police say

The Brief A man was found dead inside a crashed car in Prince George's County. He had a gunshot wound, and was pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide detectives are trying to determine a motive and what led up to the shooting.



A man was found dead in his car after crashing on a busy street in Prince George’s County.

What we know:

According to Prince George’s County police, officers responded to the 4700 block of Branch Avenue around 4:45 p.m. on Friday, April 10 for a report of a car crash.

Police say a white car slammed into the side of the road, shattering the front passenger side window.

When officers looked inside the car, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Part of Branch Avenue was shut down in both directions for hours while crime scene investigators and a forensics team collected evidence.

Homicide detectives are trying to determine a motive and what led up to the shooting.

They have not released any information about the victim or a potential suspect.

They urge anyone with information to call the Prince George’s County Police Department.