Man found shot to death in crashed car in Prince George's County, police say
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - A man was found dead in his car after crashing on a busy street in Prince George’s County.
What we know:
According to Prince George’s County police, officers responded to the 4700 block of Branch Avenue around 4:45 p.m. on Friday, April 10 for a report of a car crash.
Police say a white car slammed into the side of the road, shattering the front passenger side window.
When officers looked inside the car, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
Part of Branch Avenue was shut down in both directions for hours while crime scene investigators and a forensics team collected evidence.
Homicide detectives are trying to determine a motive and what led up to the shooting.
They have not released any information about the victim or a potential suspect.
They urge anyone with information to call the Prince George’s County Police Department.