Expand / Collapse search

Man found shot to death in crashed car in Prince George's County, police say

By
Published  April 13, 2026 5:56pm EDT
News
FOX 5 DC
Man found shot to death in car in Prince George's County

Man found shot to death in car in Prince George's County

A man was found dead in his car after crashing on a busy street in Prince George’s County. FOX 5's Shomari Stone has the details from Temple Hills. 

The Brief

    • A man was found dead inside a crashed car in Prince George's County.
    • He had a gunshot wound, and was pronounced dead at the scene. 
    • Homicide detectives are trying to determine a motive and what led up to the shooting. 

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - A man was found dead in his car after crashing on a busy street in Prince George’s County.

What we know:

According to Prince George’s County police, officers responded to the 4700 block of Branch Avenue around 4:45 p.m. on Friday, April 10 for a report of a car crash.

Police say a white car slammed into the side of the road, shattering the front passenger side window. 

When officers looked inside the car, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Part of Branch Avenue was shut down in both directions for hours while crime scene investigators and a forensics team collected evidence.

Homicide detectives are trying to determine a motive and what led up to the shooting. 

They have not released any information about the victim or a potential suspect.

They urge anyone with information to call the Prince George’s County Police Department.

NewsPrince George's CountyPrince George’s County Crime