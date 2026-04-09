Shooting at playground in Montgomery County caught on camera

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The Brief A shooting erupted at a playground in Montgomery County this past weekend. Video showed the moment that shots were fired. The identities of the suspects are still unknown.



Shots were fired at a playground in Montgomery County this weekend, and police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspects.

What we know:

The shooting erupted as 6–8 suspects gathered at Elm Shade Playground on the 11900 block of Elm Shade in Clarksburg around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Video shows the suspects splitting up and running away as gunshots rang out. Police say community members were also at the playground at the time.

No one was injured, but a vehicle was struck.

What we don't know:

The identities of the suspects and what led to the shooting are still unknown.

Police also did not say if any children were playing at the playground when the shooting occurred.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the suspect or the shooting is asked to contact police. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered.