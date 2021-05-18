Warm Tuesday with highs in the 80s; heat wave on the way

Our streak of cooler than average May days looks to end today. FOX 5's Sue Palka says we're about to begin a run of warmer days that may have us at or over 90 degrees by the end of the week and into the weekend!

First things first, it's a comfortably cool morning in the 50s. Under sunny skies, we should be in the mid-70s by noon and near 80 degrees by midafternoon.

The temperature jumps into the mid-80s by Wednesday and upper 80s to near 90 by Thursday and Friday.

Little if any rain expected unless we see a few pop up storms in the heat and humidity over the weekend.

