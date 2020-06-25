Warm Thursday with highs in the 80s; passing PM showers possible

What a comfortable June day we had yesterday! Today's not bad either, but we expect more cloud cover through the day which will help keep temperatures in the mid-80s.

FOX 5's Sue Palka says there is also a chance of seeing a few scattered thunderstorms this afternoon, especially south of D.C. Keep an eye out for darkening skies as you're out and about today!

Through the evening, storm chances diminish quickly and skies become partly cloudy as we head for the low to mid-60s overnight.

Looking ahead, warmer and more humid days are expected as we head into the weekend and beyond

