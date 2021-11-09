Warm, sunny Tuesday with highs near 70 degrees

Ready for a do-over? Tuesday should be as lovely as Monday was including those warmer than average afternoon temperatures near or just above 70 degrees!

There's still a chill in the air as the sun rises with some 30s in the suburbs north and west. By noon we're basking in temperatures in the mid-60s with full sun.

Late tonight the clouds will increase ahead of a weak but generally dry cool front that will drop the temperature by a few degrees on Wednesday. Most of the work week will feature above average temperatures.

Next chance of rain is not in the forecast until Friday. That stronger front will drop temperatures back below average by the weekend.

