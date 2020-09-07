Warm, sunny and dry Labor Day across the DC region
WASHINGTON - A beautiful forecast for the unofficial last day of summer across the D.C. region!
Download the FOX 5 Weather App
FOX 5's Gary McGrady says we can expect a warm, sunny and dry Labor Day with highs in the mid-80s.
Advertisement
After another warm day Tuesday – showers are likely Wednesday through the weekend.
Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:
Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.
Check the latest Closings and Delays
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Download the FOX 5 Weather App
Check the latest weather radars
Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter: