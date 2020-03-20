Warm, possible showers Friday as first full day of spring brings highs near 80 degrees

Our first full day of spring will feel like summer by this afternoon!

FOX 5’s Sue Palka says after a mild night, morning temperatures in the 60s will quickly rise into the 70s and likely touch 80 degrees before the day is over for an early June preview!

We will have a mix of clouds and sun for most of the day, but an approaching cold front looks to touch off showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm or two. Chances for scattered showers begin in the afternoon and continue Friday night which will continue to be mild. Strong winds ahead of the cold front will bring gusts to 30 mph by late morning through the afternoon.

Much cooler air behind the front arrives on Saturday. The weekend is dry but a 20 degree drop in temperatures will have it feeling like a flashback to late winter.

