Warm, partly sunny Monday with highs in the upper-60s

We're waking up this Monday morning to a few clouds but expect to see some sunshine take over as a ridge of high pressure moves our way.

FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart says we can expect some clouds later in the day and evening.

Temperatures Monday will be just as warm as Sunday as we stay in the upper 60s for daytime highs. We'll get a light wind and it will be a comfortable day.

Things change on Tuesday as we stand a chance of seeing some thunderstorms so eyes to the skies. The rain or showers will certainly give some relief to those suffering with allergies.

Look for a big warm up mid-week when we get ready for the upper 70s!

