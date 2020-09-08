Warm, mostly sunny Tuesday; unsettled midweek with showers possible

After a gorgeous Labor Day weekend we expect another sunny day that will be a bit warmer and a touch more humid than Monday.

There may be some areas of fog around early this morning that the September sun will need to burn off first. Temperatures are comfortable early today with some areas in the upper 50s N/W, but we warm into the mid to upper 80s by mid-afternoon. Expect clouds to increase this evening but Tuesday stays dry.

By midweek the pattern becomes a bit unsettled and we may dodge some scattered showers or storms by Wednesday and Thursday.

