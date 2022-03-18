Warm Friday with temps in the 70s; storms expected Saturday

The rain is out of here! Friday morning starts with some patchy dense fog, but that will mix out and give way to mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will be more than 20 degrees above average climbing into the mid-70s for the next two days. Clouds increase Friday evening ahead of our next storm system.

Scattered showers are likely Saturday with a few strong storms in the afternoon.

Spring starts Sunday!

