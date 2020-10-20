Warm and dry Tuesday with temperatures in the 70s

Don’t let the gray morning get you down! A taste of mid-September’s sunny warmth is in the forecast this afternoon.

FOX 5's Sue Palka says the low clouds, patchy fog and spotty drizzle that we are seeing early this morning are a result of the southeast wind transporting a moist flow from the ocean and keeping temperatures in the comfortable 50s.

By mid-afternoon we should be several degrees warmer than yesterday as we head for the mid and upper 70s. A perfectly comfortable afternoon and evening for anything you need or want to do outside.

More of the same on tap for much of the work week!

