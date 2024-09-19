DC road closures ahead of H Street Festival and DC Half Marathon
WASHINGTON - Several events will be taking place in the district and impacting traffic. Here's what you need to know about road closures and delays.
The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Saturday, September 21, from 4:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. for the H Street Festival.
- H Street from 3rd Street to Florida Avenue, NE
The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, September 21, 2024, from approximately 4:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.:
- H Street from 3rd Street to Florida Avenue, NE
- Florida Avenue from Staples to H Street, Northeast (No eastbound traffic on H Street, NE)
Vehicle traffic will not be able to cross H Street from 3rd Street to Florida Avenue, NE from approximately 4:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.
Watch FOX 5 DC Live
The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic by the Metropolitan Police Department on Sunday, September 15, from approximately 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for the DC Half Marathon.
- 1200 block of Maine Avenue, SW
- Maine Avenue from I-395 Westbound to Independence Avenue, SW
- Southbound Potomac River Freeway Split to Route 66, NW
- Theodore Roosevelt Bridge Ramp to Ohio Drive, NW
- Westbound E Street Expressway ramp to Southbound Potomac River Freeway, NW
- 9th Street Tunnel ramp to Maine Ave, SW
The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic by the United States Park Police on Sunday, September 15, 2024, from approximately 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.:
- Ohio Drive from 23rd Street to East Basin Drive, SW
- Independence Avenue from 14th Street to 23rd Street, SW
- Rock Creek Parkway from Ohio Drive, NW to Shoreham Hill
- East and West Potomac Parks
- East Basin Drive, SW
- Raoul Wallenberg Place from 15th Street to Maine Avenue, SW
- Ramp from Memorial Circle to Ohio Drive, SW
- Homefront Drive, SW
- Daniel Chester French Drive from Independence Avenue to Lincoln Memorial Circle, SW
- Maine Avenue at ramp from East Basin Drive to Independence Avenue, SW
- 17th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
- Parkway Drive, NW from Lincoln Memorial Circle to Rock Creek Parkway
- 15th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
- Madison Drive from 14th Street to 15th Street, NW
- Jefferson Drive from 14th Street to 15th Street, SW