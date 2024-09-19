DC road closures ahead of H Street Festival and DC Half Marathon

Several events will be taking place in the district and impacting traffic. Here's what you need to know about road closures and delays.

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Saturday, September 21, from 4:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. for the H Street Festival.

H Street from 3rd Street to Florida Avenue, NE

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, September 21, 2024, from approximately 4:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.:

Florida Avenue from Staples to H Street, Northeast (No eastbound traffic on H Street, NE)

Vehicle traffic will not be able to cross H Street from 3rd Street to Florida Avenue, NE from approximately 4:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic by the Metropolitan Police Department on Sunday, September 15, from approximately 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for the DC Half Marathon.

1200 block of Maine Avenue, SW

Maine Avenue from I-395 Westbound to Independence Avenue, SW

Southbound Potomac River Freeway Split to Route 66, NW

Theodore Roosevelt Bridge Ramp to Ohio Drive, NW

Westbound E Street Expressway ramp to Southbound Potomac River Freeway, NW

9th Street Tunnel ramp to Maine Ave, SW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic by the United States Park Police on Sunday, September 15, 2024, from approximately 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.: