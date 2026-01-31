Weekend nor'easter forecast: What to know for Virginia, Maryland, DC

The Brief A winter storm developing offshore could strengthen into a possible nor’easter impacting parts of DC, Maryland and Virginia through Sunday. The heaviest snow and strongest winds are expected south and east of Washington, with a sharp cutoff in snowfall possible farther north. Even areas with limited snow could face dangerous cold, strong winds and hazardous travel conditions.



A developing winter storm is forecast to become a nor’easter off the East Coast this weekend, bringing a mix of winter weather from snow to strong winds and dangerous cold to parts of Virginia, Maryland and the District as forecasters closely monitor the storm’s track.

What we know:

According to the National Weather Service, a strong low-pressure system is developing off the Southeast coast and is expected to intensify as it moves northward, creating conditions typical of a nor’easter. The storm is forecast to peak late Saturday into early Sunday.

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for southeastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina, where confidence in heavy snowfall is highest. Winter Storm Watches remain in place farther north, including parts of central Virginia and southern Maryland, where snowfall totals are more uncertain due to the storm’s expected track.

Forecasters warn of a sharp cutoff in snowfall totals near the northern edge of the storm. In some areas, totals could change dramatically over short distances, meaning communities could see little snow just miles from areas with several inches.

When and where snow is most likely

The highest risk of significant snow remains across southern and southeastern Virginia, especially closer to the coast, where 6 to 12 inches of snow is possible. Forecasters say blizzard conditions could develop near the coast late Saturday into early Sunday as winds strengthen.

Parts of southern Maryland, including coastal and Eastern Shore areas, could also see accumulating snow late Saturday into Sunday, depending on how close the storm tracks to the shoreline.

Where storm impacts may be more limited

Farther north — including Washington, D.C., northern Virginia, northern Maryland and parts of central Maryland — snowfall is unlikely though still somewhat uncertain. These areas sit near the expected northern edge of the storm, where even small shifts in track could significantly change impacts.

Even if snowfall totals remain low or nonexistent in the DC area, forecasters caution that strong winds and bitter cold could still create hazardous conditions.

Wind, cold and coastal flooding concerns

Strong northeasterly winds are expected to increase Saturday and Saturday night, especially near the coast, where damaging wind gusts are possible. Those winds could lead to blowing and drifting snow in areas that see accumulation.

Very cold air is already in place, and dangerous wind chills are expected Saturday night into early Sunday, with wind chills potentially dropping below zero across much of the region.

Along the Chesapeake Bay and coastal Virginia, moderate to locally major tidal flooding is expected late Saturday night into Sunday. Forecasters warn that flooding could freeze onto roadways due to the extreme cold, increasing travel hazards.

New Cold Weather Advisories and Extreme Cold Warnings have been issued for Saturday night into Sunday morning. Dangerously cold wind chill values are expected, with zero to 10 below in the advisory areas and 20 below or colder in the warning areas.

What to expect Sunday

Snow is expected to taper from south to north Sunday as the storm pulls away, but gusty winds and very cold temperatures will linger. Even after precipitation ends, travel conditions could remain hazardous due to blowing snow, icy roads and freezing temperatures.

Why you should care:

Whether or not your community sees significant snowfall, the combination of strong winds, extreme cold and potential coastal flooding could pose safety risks. Forecasters urge residents to monitor updates closely as confidence in specific snowfall totals improves.

What's next:

The National Weather Service says confidence in exact snowfall totals and impact zones should improve as the storm intensifies and moves north. Additional updates and possible warning changes are expected through Saturday and into Sunday.