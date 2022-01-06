Virginia declares state of emergency ahead of next winter snowstorm

Virginia has already declared a state of emergency ahead of a new winter snowstorm that's expected to move into the D.C. region Thursday night into Friday morning.

The storm could bring an additional four inches of snow to the northern Virginia area that is still dealing with the impact of Monday's blizzard.

Monday's storm brought 12 inches or more to some parts of northern Virginia. The winter weather brought power outages, closed schools and shut down Interstate 95 leaving hundreds of motorists stranded overnight into Tuesday.

Virginia officials defending their response to the snowstorm saying the gridlock were caused by a combination of unusually heavy snowfall, plunging temperatures and a rainy start that kept them from pretreating the roads.

