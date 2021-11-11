Veterans Day weather forecast: Cloudy day ahead

On this Veterans Day, we thank and honor all who have served.

There will be Ceremonial Events all across the DMV in tribute, and we are pleased to report that the forecast is going to cooperate.

The mild streak continues with temperatures today once again this afternoon topping out between 65 and 70.

Clouds will be thickening through the day, but showers ahead of our next weather system look to hold off until late in the evening.

Overnight and into early Friday morning a strong cold front will push another round of rain, and maybe a rumble of thunder across the area.

We may pick up 1/2 to 1" of rain before the system clears by mid morning on Friday. Extra time may be needed for Friday morning’s commute.

Colder air arrives Friday night and into the weekend.

