Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Centennial Commemoration: What you need to know

Arlington National Cemetery will hold the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Commemoration on Thursday, and the public is invited to watch the special event starting at 9 a.m.

Those who can't attend will be able to watch the event live on FOX 5 and FOX5DC.com without commercials.

The commemoration will include a procession along a special route inside the cemetery, as well as a joint service aerial review – or flyover – concurrent with the procession.

READ MORE: Commemorating a century of honor at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

The procession will begin at the main entrance of the cemetery on Memorial Avenue (near the Welcome Center) with service members from the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (Old Guard), the U.S. Marine Corps Ceremonial and Guard Company, the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, the U.S. Army Band, and the U.S. Coast Guard Honor Guard.

The participants will proceed west to the gates of the cemetery, turn left onto Eisenhower Drive, proceed to McClellan Drive, pass under McClellan Gate, continue moving up McClellan Drive, and then take a left onto Roosevelt Drive.

The procession will end on the east side of the Tomb near the Roosevelt Fountain.

If you want to watch the procession, there will be marked areas along Memorial Avenue, Eisenhower Avenue and near McClellan Drive. Members of the public who want to view the procession should be in place by 8:45 a.m. You will not be permitted to cross the parade route once it’s started.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

During the procession, aircraft formations from each service will honor the Unknown Soldiers.

Before you go:

- The event is free, and you will not need a ticket to attend

- The procession will take place rain or shine

- The route is ADA accessible, and officials say it’s stroller friendly

- You must have government-issued identification to attend

- Memorial Avenue and Eisenhower Avenue will be closed during the procession

- Drivers should expect delays around the area

- Family pass holders will not be authorized to drive in the cemetery near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier or park on nearby streets. You will need to present a family pass will be required when driving near the Memorial Amphitheater

TOMB OF UNKNOWN SOLDIER TO MARK CENTENNIAL, WELCOME FIRST TOURISTS IN NEARLY 100 YEARS

The cemetery entrances include:

- Ord and Weitzel Gate (pedestrians only)

- 123 Service Complex (pedestrians only)

- Old Post Chapel Gate (family pass holder vehicle access/general public pedestrian access)

- Memorial Ave (family pass holder vehicle access)

- Welcome Center (pedestrian access)

'MAKE CAMO YOUR CAUSE' CAMPAIGN BRINGS STRUGGLE OF HOMELESS VETERANS TO LIGHT

Additional events:

- The Centennial Commemoration Public Flower Ceremony – which was held on Tuesday – will also be held on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find out how you can register for the special ceremony

- Two new museum exhibits will be on display at the ANC Welcome Center and the Memorial Amphitheater Display Room

VETERANS HONORED BY FOX SPORTS NFL SUNDAY DURING BROADCAST FROM US NAVAL ACADEMY IN ANNAPOLIS

- An online learning tool regarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is available for young people

Advertisement

- The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier commemorative guide will be published by the U.S. Army Center of Military History