Tuesday morning drizzle; afternoon sunshine

The remnants of Hurricane Delta are out of the picture Tuesday but clouds and some patchy fog may linger for a few more hours.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

FOX 5's Sue Palka says afternoon sunshine will be back and temperatures range from 68 to 73 degrees. The drying breezes out of the northwest will be noticeable as we catch gusts of 20 mph.

We continue the trend with sunny days and cool nights in the 40s until Friday when a strong front looks to bring showers and a much cooler air mass for the weekend

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Advertisement

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5