Tuesday morning drizzle; afternoon sunshine
WASHINGTON - The remnants of Hurricane Delta are out of the picture Tuesday but clouds and some patchy fog may linger for a few more hours.
FOX 5's Sue Palka says afternoon sunshine will be back and temperatures range from 68 to 73 degrees. The drying breezes out of the northwest will be noticeable as we catch gusts of 20 mph.
We continue the trend with sunny days and cool nights in the 40s until Friday when a strong front looks to bring showers and a much cooler air mass for the weekend
