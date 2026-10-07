Tropical Storm Isaias: Remnants could bring rain to DC region this weekend

Tropical Storm Isaias formed early Wednesday in the warm waters off eastern Mexico and is expected to strengthen into the first hurricane of the 2026 Atlantic season before hitting the U.S. Gulf Coast later in the week, with its remnants potentially bringing rain to the Washington, D.C., region this weekend and into Monday.

The Brief Tropical Storm Isaias formed Wednesday and is forecast to become the season's first hurricane. Remnants of the storm could bring rainfall to the Washington, D.C. region by Saturday. Showers will persist through Monday before moving out by Tuesday.



What we know:

The National Hurricane Center says the system could strengthen into Hurricane Isaias by Thursday. By Friday, the storm is expected to reach peak intensity as a Category 1 or Category 2 hurricane, with the forecast for Saturday and Sunday depending largely on the storm's track during those previous two days.

DC weather: Chilly morning, milder afternoon Wednesday

Across the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, clouds will begin to build on Saturday before the remnants of Isaias pass to the west, potentially bringing moderate rainfall to the region. By Sunday evening, the National Weather Service warns that showers and a possible thunderstorm could impact the area.

Showers are expected to continue overnight Sunday and into the start of the workweek. Clouds and rain will stick around through Monday before the system moves out by Tuesday.

Remnants of Isaias could affect Commanders-Giants game Sunday

Rain from the remnants of Tropical Storm Isaias could affect Sunday’s Washington Commanders game against the New York Giants at Northwest Stadium.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. in Landover, Maryland, but soaking rain is expected to impact early tailgaters and stick around for the game, likely creating wet and sloppy field conditions.



The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 5 Weather Team and the National Weather Service.



