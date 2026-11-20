article

The Brief An undocumented man was arrested in a Virginia sexual abuse case after he was deported and returned to the U.S. Detectives began their investigation in 2023 after allegations that Freddy Ramos Guerra inappropriately touched a child. Officials said he had been accused of similar offenses in another jurisdiction.



An undocumented man who re-entered the U.S. after being deported was arrested in a Virginia child sexual abuse case, Manassas City Police said Friday.

What we know:

The investigation into 35-year-old Freddy Ramos Guerra began in 2023 after allegations that he inappropriately touched a child. However, before the investigation was done, detectives learned that Ramos Guerra had been deported by ICE in an unrelated matter.

During the investigation, detectives obtained a warrant that charged Ramos Guerra with aggravated sexual battery, officials said. Detectives learned that he had been accused of similar offenses in another jurisdiction.

Detectives later determined that Ramos Guerra might have re-entered the country and that the outstanding warrant against him was still active.

During another extensive investigation, detectives found Ramos Guerra in Arlington, Virginia. He was arrested and charged on Friday, Nov. 20, officials said.