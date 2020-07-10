Tropical Storm Fay brings rain to beaches; hot and humid weekend ahead

We will likely disrupt two straight weeks of 90 plus degree days in D.C. Friday due to clouds and some tropical showers from our sixth named tropical storm of the season.

Tropical Storm Fay is expected to graze the Mid-Atlantic beaches just offshore today spreading between three to five inches of rain and gusty winds close to the coast and over the Delmarva Peninsula.

We can't rule out some passing showers or a thunderstorm along the Interstate 95 corridor but the bulk of the tropical moisture will impact areas closer to and east of the Chesapeake Bay over to the beaches.

As a result, temperatures today not expected to hit 90 but will remain warm in the middle to upper-80s.

Fay looks to depart from the beaches by tonight and our run of 90 degree days starts over again on Saturday.

