Threat of rain, snow mix prompts early school closings; messy evening commute expected

The first snow of 2020 is expected to develop in the late morning to early afternoon hours Tuesday.

FOX 5's Sue Palka says it's a quick moving system that will pass to our south mainly during the afternoon and evening.

CHECK THE LATEST CLOSINGS AND DELAYS

The precipitation will likely begin as rain for much of the D.C. metro area, then mix with or change to snow as we work through the afternoon.

Advertisement

Temperatures will range from the mid-30s to low 40s -- so initially any snow should melt or only stick on unpaved surfaces.

If your county is under the Winter Weather Advisory, be aware that the bulk of the snow should occur between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. If it falls at a moderate rate it may reduce visibility as well as create slippery conditions -- even on some side roads for the evening commute.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 WEATHER APP

If you're not under the Winter Weather Advisory, the evening commute will likely require extra time.

As temperatures drop after sunset be aware that there could be some icy spots too.

Don't worry -- the sun is back on Wednesday! Track the latest school closings on the FOX 5 APP.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Check for power outages in DC region

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@garyfox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5