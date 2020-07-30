Sweltering heat wave continues Thursday; rain expected later tonight

Our record-setting run of 90 plus temperatures in D.C. this July will end after today in part because we’re running out of July!

FOX 5's Sue Palka says we will add a day 28 to our run of days up and over 90 today as we are forecasting temperatures ranging between 90 and 95 degrees. The humidity creeps up through the day so expect it to feel even warmer.

A spotty shower or storm especially south can’t be ruled out, but the better chance for scattered showers and storms arrives after dark and may persist overnight.

Temperatures by Friday and beyond into August are easing back into more tolerable mid to upper-80s thanks to daily rounds of PM scattered thunderstorms that look to be in the forecast into next week.

We continue to monitor a tropical disturbance that may soon become our ninth named tropical storm of the season. Depending on the track, it’s possible that some of that tropical rain could be in the mid-Atlantic next week as well.

