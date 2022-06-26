'Sweaty' Sunday with highs around 90 in most spots

Well gang, we’re starting to feel the soupiness once again. The forecast is downright sweaty, with dew points in the upper 60s to around 70. That means the air is carrying a lot of tropical moisture, and we can certainly feel it.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Today we’ll see highs around 90 in most spots, except lower to mid 80s along the immediate Chesapeake Bay thanks to a bay breeze.

Around lunchtime our attention will turn to the west, where a few downpours or thundershowers will bubble up along Interstate 81 on the nose of an approaching disturbance from the west. They'll try to shuffle east, but will outrun the "forcing" that gave rise to them and collapse upon approach to the D.C. metro. In the city proper, a pleasant evening, albeit muggy.

Monday the instigating front charges farther south and east. Mid 80s with overcast skies. The front brings more widespread thunderstorms, mostly garden variety, but probably south and east of D.C. toward the Northern Neck. D.C. proper may dodge the raindrops both days.

Then we say goodbye to the humidity, with a refreshing air mass, wall-to-wall sunshine and lower 80s for Tuesday. A few degrees warmer Wednesday before a return to heat and humidity late week.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5

@JenDelgadoFOX

@ClaireFox5DC