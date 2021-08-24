Sunshine with highs in the 90s Tuesday
WASHINGTON - Plenty of sunshine is in store Tuesday with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 90s.
FOX 5's Mike Thomas says the heat and humidity will stay with us into the weekend.
The skies should stay clear Tuesday with some hit-or-miss storm chances developing later in the week and into the weekend.
