Sunshine, highs in the upper-80s across DC region as summer begins

A warm start to summer across the D.C. region with sunshine and temperatures in the upper-80s.

FOX 5’s Matthew Cappucci says we’re in for a mostly quiet day with the possibility of a few isolated showers north and west of the District.

Highs will be around 87 degrees across the D.C. area.

Humidity returns Wednesday with slightly warmer temperatures and the possibility for showers and storms in the afternoon and evening.

