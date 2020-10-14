Sunshine, dry skies Wednesday with highs in the 70s

Plan ahead to spend plenty of time outside Wednesday!

FOX 5's Sue Palka says we're back to October perfection with a crisp and energizing start early this morning as temperatures are in the 40s to near 50.

As high pressure settles in overhead, expect wall to wall sunshine and a comfortable afternoon with temperatures rising to the upper 60s and low 70s with a light breeze.

Clear skies and cool temperatures in the forecast overnight.

Rinse and repeat on Thursday which should be just a few degrees warmer than today!

