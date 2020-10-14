Sunshine, dry skies Wednesday with highs in the 70s
WASHINGTON - Plan ahead to spend plenty of time outside Wednesday!
Download the FOX 5 Weather App
FOX 5's Sue Palka says we're back to October perfection with a crisp and energizing start early this morning as temperatures are in the 40s to near 50.
As high pressure settles in overhead, expect wall to wall sunshine and a comfortable afternoon with temperatures rising to the upper 60s and low 70s with a light breeze.
Clear skies and cool temperatures in the forecast overnight.
Rinse and repeat on Thursday which should be just a few degrees warmer than today!
Advertisement
Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:
Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.
Check the latest Closings and Delays
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Download the FOX 5 Weather App
Check the latest weather radars
Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter: