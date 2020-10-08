Sunshine continues Thursday with highs near 70 degrees

No debating it: this has been a lovely week in the DMV and it continues today!

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

While Wednesday had a late summer feel with temperatures near 80, we fall back to the upper 60s to around 70 today as a cool front has moved through. Today may also be on the breezy side with northwest winds occasionally nearing 20 mph in gusts.

Hurricane Delta still looks to make landfall on the Louisiana coast on Friday. The remnant showers look to impact us primarily on Sunday and Monday on the current track.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Advertisement

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5