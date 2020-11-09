Sunshine and warmth continue Monday with highs in the 70s

Another sunny and warm day in store as the pattern of mild November temperatures continues Monday.

Patchy early morning fog could impact your commute but should burn off by the mid-morning hours.

Expect highs in the 70s by the afternoon. Another warm and sunny day expected Tuesday with rain on Veterans Day and showers possible on Thursday and Friday.

