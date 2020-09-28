Sunny, warm Monday with some evening showers possible
WASHINGTON - A warm and sunny Monday after a soggy and wet weekend. FOX 5's Mike Thomas says mild temperatures, humidity and some spotty showers are possible to start the day.
Expect a sunny and warm afternoon with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s.
Clouds and showers return in the late afternoon and evening hours.
A much better chance for showers on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.
