Sunny, warm and dry Monday with highs near 80
WASHINGTON - A cloudy start Monday will lead us into a sunny, warm and dry afternoon.
FOX 5's Mike Thomas say highs today will be around 80 degrees.
Expect a midweek with mostly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures in the 70s and 80s.
We may see remnants of Tropical Storm Sally by Friday. Fall begins in eight days!
