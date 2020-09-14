Expand / Collapse search

Sunny, warm and dry Monday with highs near 80

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - A cloudy start Monday will lead us into a sunny, warm and dry afternoon.

FOX 5's Mike Thomas say highs today will be around 80 degrees.

Expect a midweek with mostly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

We may see remnants of Tropical Storm Sally by Friday. Fall begins in eight days!

FOX 5 Weather forecast for Monday, September 14

Mike Thomas has the FOX 5 Weather forecast for Monday, September 14

