Sunny, warm and dry Monday with highs near 80

A cloudy start Monday will lead us into a sunny, warm and dry afternoon.

FOX 5's Mike Thomas say highs today will be around 80 degrees.

Expect a midweek with mostly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

We may see remnants of Tropical Storm Sally by Friday. Fall begins in eight days!

