Sunny, warm and dry Monday with highs in the 80s

A cold front will move through overnight into the morning bringing an end to the rain and humidity.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Monday will be a spectacular day with sunshine, no humidity and high temperatures in the low-80s.

This is a lot cooler than the average high of 89 degrees. We have several chances for showers in the forecast this week, but nothing severe. Highs will be in the 80’s all week!

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

Advertisement

@caitlinrothfox5