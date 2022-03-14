Sunny Monday with highs in the 60s; temps in the 70s later in the week

We’ll have one more cold morning before warming up in the D.C. region!

FOX 5’s Jennifer Delgado says temperatures will start off in the 20s Monday. A southerly wind will boost highs to near 60 degrees this afternoon and into the upper-60s Tuesday.

The next chance for rain comes overnight Wednesday into Thursday for Saint Patrick’s Day.

