Sunny Monday with highs in the 60s; temps in the 70s later in the week
WASHINGTON - We’ll have one more cold morning before warming up in the D.C. region!
FOX 5’s Jennifer Delgado says temperatures will start off in the 20s Monday. A southerly wind will boost highs to near 60 degrees this afternoon and into the upper-60s Tuesday.
The next chance for rain comes overnight Wednesday into Thursday for Saint Patrick’s Day.
